The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Toro were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $34,347,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,940.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 102,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Toro by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toro Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Toro stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.79. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.