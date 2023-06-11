The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Repligen were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Repligen Stock Down 1.2 %

RGEN stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.