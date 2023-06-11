The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,001 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day moving average of $133.11. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

