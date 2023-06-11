The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,709 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,544,000 after purchasing an additional 67,885 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after buying an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.