The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,012 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $239.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.72. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $240.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

