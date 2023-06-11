The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,684 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,182 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NetApp were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.