The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,361 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,178 shares of company stock worth $6,330,175 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.