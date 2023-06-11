The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,447 Shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Community Financial were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. UBS Group AG raised its position in Community Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Community Financial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Community Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TCFC opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Community Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $41.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Community Financial Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

