The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stake Increased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Timken were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Timken by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,851,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,861,000 after buying an additional 79,547 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

