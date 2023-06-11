THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $74,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in THOR Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after buying an additional 720,584 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after buying an additional 655,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 369,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,346,000 after acquiring an additional 291,421 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.76. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on THO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

