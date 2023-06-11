Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the second quarter worth about $13,963,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 691,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 437,102 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,991,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 238.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 221,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

