U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

USB opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

