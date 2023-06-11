UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in UniFirst by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.69. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $205.59.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

