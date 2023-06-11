Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stake Raised by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 341.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

