W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after acquiring an additional 968,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 704,176 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.2 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

