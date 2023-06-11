Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

