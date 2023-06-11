Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $279,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $715.86 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $668.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $639.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.