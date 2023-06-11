Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after acquiring an additional 228,913 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $360.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.25 and a 200 day moving average of $337.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.79 and a 1-year high of $389.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

