Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,744 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,643,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,368 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.