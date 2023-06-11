Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

