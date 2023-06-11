Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,231 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $43,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,485,877. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

