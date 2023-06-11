Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 76,121 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,372,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $44,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG Industrial Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

STAG stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $37.15.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

