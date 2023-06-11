Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 1,096,192 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,240,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $40,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $732,762.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 817,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $732,762.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 817,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,947,828 shares of company stock valued at $27,292,172 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

