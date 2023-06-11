Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 17,155 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $44,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,074 shares of company stock valued at $62,021,285. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $229.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

