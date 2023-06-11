Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 25,810 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $40,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.