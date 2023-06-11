Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,586 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $44,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.04.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $298.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

