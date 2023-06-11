Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 40,613 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LKQ were worth $37,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 158,306 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 4.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in LKQ by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.30 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

