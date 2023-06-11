Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 625 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FMC were worth $38,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in FMC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in FMC by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE FMC opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.04. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

