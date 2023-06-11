Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $37,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,532 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $22,074,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

HIG stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

