Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $44.76 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,441,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $44,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

