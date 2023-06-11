Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $44.93 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,449,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $44,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,875,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,135,000 after acquiring an additional 304,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,706,000 after buying an additional 165,360 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 425,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,178,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.39.
Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
