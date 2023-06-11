Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743,761 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 132,555 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $39,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,018,000 after purchasing an additional 311,627 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.96.

Shares of STX opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

