Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 25,359 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,359 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $42,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $170.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

