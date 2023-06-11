Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 285,863 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,604,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $41,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

