Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,906 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,004,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $44,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 112,666 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,869,000.

SHYD stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

