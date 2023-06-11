Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 754 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $37,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,392.94 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,275.86 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,480.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,864.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

