Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,056,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,331,956 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $41,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $17,251,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

