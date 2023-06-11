WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,149 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $154.72 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.80.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

