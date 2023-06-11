West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,938,000 after buying an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after acquiring an additional 236,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $348.28 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $376.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

