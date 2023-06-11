West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $77,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,380,000 after purchasing an additional 269,370 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after purchasing an additional 236,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,238,000 after purchasing an additional 185,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.4 %

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $348.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.