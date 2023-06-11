Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.