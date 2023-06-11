Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

NYSE ZBH opened at $136.01 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.