11,070 Shares in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISCF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $840,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,439. The company has a market cap of $569.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

