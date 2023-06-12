11,606 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,674,000 after buying an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia stock traded up $9.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.56. 155,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $308.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

