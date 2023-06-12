117,000 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Bought by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2,622.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 339.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

SONO traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 449,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,885. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -94.11, a P/E/G ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $304.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $820,990.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $390,083. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

