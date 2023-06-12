14,846 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 497,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,679. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

