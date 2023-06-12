15,491 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Westlake by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 705.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 121,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,215 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 15,396.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 53,270 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.97. The stock had a trading volume of 83,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average is $113.13. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Westlake Company Profile



Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

