17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th.
17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.
17 Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
NYSE YQ opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.45. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.
Institutional Trading of 17 Education & Technology Group
About 17 Education & Technology Group
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.