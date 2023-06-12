17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSE YQ opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.45. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Trading of 17 Education & Technology Group

About 17 Education & Technology Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

