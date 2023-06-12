27,210 Shares in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHIL. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,065,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Benson Hill by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Benson Hill by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,270 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter worth about $7,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Benson Hill by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benson Hill stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. 92,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,241. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

