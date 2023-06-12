31,310 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Black Hills by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.30. 47,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

